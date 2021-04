Indian Women's Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's Mother Passes Away Due to COVID-19

India women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother, Cheluvamba Devi, has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother’s death on Saturday. “Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,” Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s. She made her ODI debut in 2011 against the England Women’s team, where she scored 50 off 54 balls. She went on to play for Australia’s domestic-level Women’s Big Bash League from 2017-18, as a part of the Hobart Hurricanes, only the third Indian cricketer to do so.

The 28-year-old cricketer was instrumental in the 2017 Women’s World Cup final, where she made 35 runs in India’s hard-fought, nine-run loss against England. In 2020, captain Harmanpreet Kaur cited her 11-ball 20 as ‘the turning point’ in the T20 World Cup match versus Bangladesh.

She went on to receive the coveted Eklavya Award at the Karnataka Star Sports Award in November, 2020 for her contributions to both Karnataka and women’s cricket.

