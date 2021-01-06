- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
Indian Women’s Other T20: HRN-W vs SHN-W, Match 6 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Live Streaming Online
Indian Women’s Other T20: HRN-W vs SHN-W, Match 6 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HRN-W vs SHN-W match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 6, 2021, 10:56 AM IST
Heron Sports (HRN-W) vs Sheen Sports (SHN-W), Match 6 | Heron Sports would be looking for their first win of the tournament when they go up against Sheen Sports in the 6th match of the Indian Women’s Other T20 series. They lost their opening match against Ameya Sports and then again in the second match at the hands of Kini RR Sports. They are the only ones to not have won any match in the tournament and consequently, are stuck at the bottom of the table.
In contrast, Sheen Sport could not have hoped for a better start to the tournament. They are the only unbeaten side having won both the matches it played, that too quite convincingly. Considering that Sheen have beaten both the teams that have beaten the Heron, it is going to be quite a difficult task for the latter to overcome the table toppers.
The Heron will have to show much more consistency with the bat, especially the top order will have to ensure a good start to their innings, if they are to have any chance of making it a tough fight. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.
When will the Indian Women’s Other T20 Heron Sports (HRN-W) vs Sheen Sports (SHN-W) match start?
The Indian Women’s Other T20 Heron Sports (HRN-W) vs Sheen Sports (SHN-W) match will be played on January 6 (Wednesday).
Where will the Indian Women’s Other T20 match between Heron Sports (HRN-W) and Sheen Sports (SHN-W) be played?
The Indian Women’s Other T20 Heron Sports (HRN-W) vs Sheen Sports (SHN-W) match will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.
What time will the Indian Women’s Other T20 match between Heron Sports (HRN-W) and Sheen Sports (SHN-W) begin?
The Indian Women’s Other T20 Heron Sports (HRN-W) vs Sheen Sports (SHN-W) match will begin at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Women’s Other T20 match between Heron Sports (HRN-W) and Sheen Sports (SHN-W)?
There will be no TV broadcast for Indian Women’s Other T20 matches in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the Indian Women’s Other T20 match between Heron Sports (HRN-W) and Sheen Sports (SHN-W)?
All matches of Indian Women’s Other T20 will be live streamed on FanCode app.
Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Playing XIs
Heron Sports Possible Playing XI: Divya Gnanananda, Shubha Satish, Minu Mani, Asha Joy, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (WK), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Akshaya S
Sheen Sports Possible Playing XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking