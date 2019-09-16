Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Indian Women’s Team Player Reports Match-fixing Approach to BCCI ACU

One member of the Indian women’s cricket team was reportedly approached to fix matches earlier in the year.

Cricketnext Staff |September 16, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
Indian Women’s Team Player Reports Match-fixing Approach to BCCI ACU

One member of the Indian women’s cricket team was reportedly approached to fix matches earlier in the year.

The incident, which was duly reported to the BCCI’s Anti-corruption Unit by the player is said to have happened in February, just before the series against England.

An FIR has been registered in Bengaluru against Rakesh Bafna and Jitendra Kothari for the alleged approach. The case has been registered under four sections of the IPC including Section 420, which pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

"Today, we have got an FIR registered against two people in Bengaluru," Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Head of the BCCI's ACU, told Sportstar.

"The FIR pertains to an approach that was made to one of the women cricketers of the team. She reported the approach to us and even recorded the conversation she had with one of the accused over the telephone."

Kothari reportedly posed as a sports manager and got in touch with the player last year, and couriered a contract to the player who did not sign it. In February again, when the player was undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Kothari put her through to Bafna.

"Kothari was trying to sell himself as the manager of various women cricketers," Shekhawat said.

"It was he who introduced Bafna to the player. He approached her to fix matches and play according to the script."

The report also states that Bafna offered the player Rs 1 lakh per match during the India-England series. Bafna, who hails from Odisha, is also believed to have requested the player if the ODI captain of the team could also be roped in for the ‘plan’.

“Initially the call was made via WhatsApp and Bafna said that endorsement would be for a noted Indian clothing brand. But soon, he directly approached her to fix matches. The player told him that there is a bad connection and she could call her on her regular number,” Singh said.

On realising that things did not add up, the cricketer recorded the conversation and reported the matter to the BCCI ACU.

This incident, Shekhawat said, should serve as an eye-opener for women cricketers that they are as vulnerable to such approaches as their male counterparts.

"People involved in betting just need any cricket match, for them, it does not matter at what level it is being played," he said. "If a match is telecast, that helps them in betting and that's why they indulge in spot-fixing."

ACUbccifixingIndian women's cricket team

Related stories

'Living My Father's Dream' - 15-year-old Shafali Verma on India Call-up
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 2:18 PM IST

'Living My Father's Dream' - 15-year-old Shafali Verma on India Call-up

Women’s Cricket Confirmed for CWG 2022, 2028 Olympics Ambitions on Radar Next
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 2:31 PM IST

Women’s Cricket Confirmed for CWG 2022, 2028 Olympics Ambitions on Radar Next

From Almost Quitting Cricket to Winning Arjuna Award – Poonam Yadav’s Tale of Glory
Cricketnext Staff | August 30, 2019, 4:36 PM IST

From Almost Quitting Cricket to Winning Arjuna Award – Poonam Yadav’s Tale of Glory

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more