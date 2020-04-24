Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Indian Women's Tour of England Postponed as ECB Suspends Cricket till July 1

Indian women were supposed to play four ODIs and two T20 Internationals during their short two-week trip that would have ended on July 9.

PTI |April 24, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Indian Women's Tour of England Postponed as ECB Suspends Cricket till July 1

The Indian women team's tour of England, starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian women were supposed to play four ODIs and two T20 Internationals during their short two-week trip that would have ended on July 9.

India were supposed to play T20Is at Taunton and Bristol apart from four ODIs in Worcester, Chelmsford, Canterbury and Hove.

The ECB clarified that nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the County Championship season but "blocks for red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket will be held in a revised schedule."

"As much as we remain hopeful that we can deliver some cricket this summer, we are in the midst of a worldwide crisis and our priority - over and above the playing of professional sport - will be to protect the vulnerable, key workers and society as a whole," Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said.

"That's why, simply put, there will be no cricket unless it's safe to play. Our schedule will only go ahead if Government guidance permits.

International cricket, featuring England men's and women's teams, will look to be scheduled from July until the end of September, with the West Indies Test Series and the whole women's series against India (Vitality IT20s and Royal London ODIs) both moving from their original slots

"Our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play. The Vitality Blast will also now occupy the latest possible season slot to offer as much time as possible to play a County short-form competition,"

"Our role as a national governing body during a crisis of this scale requires us to carefully plan alongside cricket's stakeholders and supporters to attempt to overcome COVID-19's impact on this season.

An additional Board meeting will be scheduled next Wednesday on The Hundred, following a request to dedicate a further session to the competition.

Coronavirus LockdownecbIndia Women vs England Womenworld after coronavirus

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more