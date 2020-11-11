MI vs DC IPL Final: 'Indians Beating Ponting in a Final After Batting Second' - Social Media Game on Point as Mumbai Indians claim 5th IPL Title
Social media users took to Twitter to react and their meme fodder for the day was Ex-Mumbai Indians skipper and coach, now Delhi Capitals' coach, Ricky Ponting
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 11, 2020, 6:22 AM IST
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals for the fourth time this IPL en route to claiming their record fifth title at Dubai with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front scoring 68 off 51 balls while Ishan Kishan capped off a stellar season remaining unbeaten on 33 off 19 balls. Delhi, playing their first final, never got going after batting first, losing three early wickets before skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant helped their team to a good total. But, MI cantered home chasing down 156 with five wickets in hand. And social media users took to Twitter to react and their meme fodder for the day was Ex-Mumbai Indians skipper and coach, now Delhi Capitals' coach, Ricky Ponting. During his playing days, Ricky Ponting was never the most popular player among Indians fans and under Ponting, invisible Australia had a dream run for nearly a decade. India endured tough times against the Australian legend, none tougher when India was blown away in the 2003 World Cup final by Australia, led by Ricky Ponting. So, when 'Indians best Ponting in final batting second', it was time for the memers and trollers to go to town with that.
Here's how Twitter reacted after the match:
Indians beating Ponting in a final after batting second. Ganguly jumping on his spring bed naked. #IPLfinal
— bk. (@NotBobbey) November 10, 2020
Ganguly became BCCI president, made IPL happen in a pandemic with very less chances, picked the best seat in IPL final to see Ponting's team lose. Wave your shirt Dada. #IPL
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 10, 2020
Indians beating Ponting in a Final. You love to see this
— Wizård. (@iamraj4srk) November 10, 2020
Finally after 13 long years Jayawardene has his revenge against Ricky Ponting . courtesy Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/vGg5IPVwG1
— Shaman (@wittyshaman) November 10, 2020
WC 2003 Final - Ponting destroyed Indian Team.
IPL 2020 Final - Indians destroyed Ponting's Team.⚡
Everything has changed! #RohithSharma #Hitman #SuryakumarYadav #Ponting #IPL2020finals #MIvsDC #IPL #MumbaiIndians #DelhiCapitals #Dream11IPLMIvDC
— Viren Solanki (@viren_54_) November 10, 2020
Ricky Ponting after #IPLfinal be like pic.twitter.com/6j4uTRMxwd
— Priyam Mishra (@priyammishra95) November 10, 2020
Jayawardene to Ricky Ponting #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/8jNljBAT0F
— Abhay Mago (@abhay_mago) November 10, 2020
Ricky Ponting to @DelhiCapitals
#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/GgyoOJLagb
— KALLOL SARKAR (@___thirdeyes___) November 10, 2020
Zaheer Khan after taking revenge of 2003 with Ponting.#DCvMumbai #MIvsDC #IPLfinal #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/FkVsMpnH4f
— Mridul Saxena (@hawakadhokha) November 10, 2020
Ponting watching Iyer score runs but he knew.#MIvDC #IPL2020 #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/mlEHKPgUPs
— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 10, 2020
* Ricky Ponting / * DC Fans
Thank You @RickyPonting pic.twitter.com/kkKxcW062L
— Aldrin Xavier Ax (@Aldrin_Ax) November 10, 2020
Dont worry ponting lets celebrate #OneFamily #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/06TPGIITEU
— jaydeep chaudhari (@jaydeep64260305) November 10, 2020
'Indians beating Ponting in a Final After Batting Second' - Sociao Media Game on Point as Mumbai Indians claim 5th IPL Title
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Final10 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 208 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Eliminator06 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches