Indians Got Mixed Messages on WhatsApp, Before 5th Test Was Called off

The fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester had to be postponed indefinitely owing to a Covid-19 outbreak within the India camp. The BCCI released a statement and said that they were in talks with the ECB and they were trying to schedule the 5th Test match at a later date.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side was leading 2-1 in the series after four matches in the series. However, the match was cancelled 2 hours before the toss. Some reports now say that ahead of the match, the Indian players got all sorts of mixed messages on their WhatsApp group.

Ahead of the Manchester Test match, the Indian team players received mixed messages on their WhatsApp, and they were asked to stay in their rooms. They were then informed that the match had been called off following which the players were told that since breakfast could not be arranged in their rooms, they could step out to nearby hotels to get their meals.

After several rounds of deliberations, the BCCI released a statement which stated: “The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match.

“In lieu (sic) of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match."

As things stand right now, India have bagged 26 World Test Championship points from the series while England have 14 out of the stipulated 48 points.

