BBL, 2019/20 Match 38, Perth Stadium, Perth, 15 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

79/9 (12.5)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)

Indians Win Big at ICC Awards, Stokes Best Cricketer of the Year

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a fabulous 12 months that saw him play a decisive role in team's dramatic victory at the World Cup 2019 along with a host of other memorable performances

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
Indians Win Big at ICC Awards, Stokes Best Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a fabulous 12 months that saw him play a decisive role in team's dramatic victory at the World Cup 2019 along with a host of other memorable performances. India players too won big at the event. Rohit Sharma was named ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year, while skipper Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket award.

Here is the complete list of awards:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year - Ben Stokes (England)

Test Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma (India)

T20I Performance of the Year - Deepak Chahar (India, 6/7 vs Bangladesh)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Cricketer of the Year - Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year - Richard Illingworth

Ben StokesICC awardsrohit sharmavirat kohli

