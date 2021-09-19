India's 2021 Home Season Out: New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka & South Africa to Visit

India will kick off a busy home summer against New Zealand just after T20 World Cup which ends on November 15. As mentioned, they will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests. This will be followed by India’s South Africa tour which will be followed by 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies in February. Later, India will host Sri Lanka for 2 Test matched and three T20Is followed by five match T20I series against South Africa.
Here’s the schedule:
India vs New Zealand
1st T20I- November 17, Jaipur
2nd T20I- November 19, Ranchi
3rd T20I- November 21, Kolkata
1st Test- November 25-29, Kanpur
2nd Test- December 03-07, Mumbai
India vs West Indies (2022)
1st ODI- February 06, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI- February 09, Jaipur
3rd ODI- February 12, Kolkata
1st T20I- February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I- February 18, Vishakhapatnam
3rd T20I- February 20, Trivandrum
India vs Sri Lanka (2022)
1st Test- February 25-01 March, Bengaluru
2nd Test- March 05-09, Mohali
1st T20I- March 13, Mohali
2nd T20I- March 15, Dharamsala
3rd T20I- March 18, Lucknow
India vs South Africa (2022)
1st T20I- June 09, Chennai
2nd T20I- June 12, Bangalore
3rd T20I- June 14, Nagpur
4th T20I- June 15, Rajkot
5th T20I- June 19, Delhi
(More to follow)
