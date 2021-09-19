India's 2021 Home Season Out: New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka & South Africa to Visit

India will kick off a busy home summer against New Zealand just after T20 World Cup which ends on November 15. As mentioned, they will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests. This will be followed by India’s South Africa tour which will be followed by 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies in February. Later, India will host Sri Lanka for 2 Test matched and three T20Is followed by five match T20I series against South Africa.

Here’s the schedule:

India vs New Zealand

1st T20I- November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I- November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I- November 21, Kolkata

1st Test- November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test- December 03-07, Mumbai

India vs West Indies (2022)

1st ODI- February 06, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI- February 09, Jaipur

3rd ODI- February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I- February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I- February 18, Vishakhapatnam

3rd T20I- February 20, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (2022)

1st Test- February 25-01 March, Bengaluru

2nd Test- March 05-09, Mohali

1st T20I- March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I- March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I- March 18, Lucknow

India vs South Africa (2022)

1st T20I- June 09, Chennai

2nd T20I- June 12, Bangalore

3rd T20I- June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I- June 15, Rajkot

5th T20I- June 19, Delhi

(More to follow)

