India's Action-packed Schedule for 2021 Announced; To Start Home Leg Against England in February

India is currently touring Australia and the team is scheduled to play the third Test of the four-match series against the kangaroos from January 7 to 11, 2021. The tourists created a buzz by winning the previous match against hosts by eight wickets. The Men in Blue are going to be frequently seen in action in 2021 as they have series and tournaments lined-up one after the other. Unlike 2020, when cricketing action like other sports came to a standstill for a few months due to COVID-19, fans in 2021 will get to enjoy a lot of cricket matches. Here is complete schedule of India’s matches in 2021:

January

India will be playing the remaining two matches of the Test series against Australia in January. Following the completion of the series on January 19, the team will be returning to India to prepare for the series against England.

February to March

England will arrive in India to play four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. India will be playing at home after a long time. They played their last match on home soil against Australia in January 2020.

April to May

Next up in cricket calendar is the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Unlike 2020 when IPL took place in the UAE because of COVID-19, IPL 2021 will be played in India. The tournament is expected to conclude in May.

June-July

The Men in Blue will be touring Sri Lanka in June for a three-match ODI series and five T20Is. Team India will also participate in the Asia Cup, of which they are the defending champions.

After the Asia Cup, India will go to Zimbabwe in July for a limited-overs series, which was originally scheduled to be played in 2020 but had to be deferred due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

August to September

The team will be flying to the United Kingdom to play five Tests against England. With this series, both the teams’ campaigns in the next ICC World Test Championship will commence.

October

India will welcome South Africa at home for a series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which will also take place in India. The T20 World Cup will start after mid-October and conclude in early November.

November-December

New Zealand will be in India for two Tests and three T20Is in November-December. India played against New Zealand T20I, ODI and Test series from January to first week of March.

After the series against the Kiwis, India will fly to South Africa in December for three Tests and as many T20Is.