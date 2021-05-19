India's Captain Virat Kohli Donates INR 6.77 Lakh For Treatment of Former Player's Mother

India’s cricket captain, Virat Kohli has given a sum of Rs 6.77 lakh for the Covid-19 treatment of K.S. Sravanthi Naidu’s mother – S.K. Suman. Sravanthi’s mother is in critical condition and she had appealed to the BCCI and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) amongst others for help with her treatment.

Kohli was tagged in a tweet by N. Vidya Yadav, former BCCI South Zone convenor (women’s cricket) and sister of former BCCI President, N. Shivlal Yadav, asking for help for Sravanthi. Sravanthi has represented India in one Test, 4 ODIs and 6 T2OIs and last played for the country in 2014. She was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She had already spent a large sum of Rs 16 lakh on her parents’ treatment who had both tested positive for Covid-19.

“Honestly, I was amazed at his spontaneous gesture. Such a great gesture from such a great cricketer,” stated Vidya.

“I am also grateful to the Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar who also took up the issue with Kohli.”

Vidya has been instrumental in collecting funds to help the cricketer and has been liaising with Shivlal in this regard. The HCA Apex Council has already sanctioned Rs 3 lakhs for Sravanthi and would be further releasing an additional amount of Rs 2 lakhs.

Kohli and his wife, superstar Anushka Sharma have already donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to a fund-raising project which will raise a total of Rs 7 crore to fight Covid-19 in India.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the length and breadth of India with the second wave causing massive devastation and damage. The 2020 IPL was postponed from its normal schedule of April-May in India and shifted to the UAE in September.

The 2021 IPL was suspended mid-season when a number of players and support staff tested positive and the bio-bubble stood compromised.

The remainder of the IPL may take place in September or November just after the World T20 scheduled to be hosted by India.

