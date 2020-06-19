Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

India's Current Pace Attack 'The Best' in History, Says Mohammed Shami

When reminded of the West Indies pace packs of the 1970s and 1980s, Shami said India still has fast bowlers waiting on the sidelines to take over.

AFP |June 19, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
India's Current Pace Attack 'The Best' in History, Says Mohammed Shami

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has claimed they may have the best pace attack in Test history, brushing aside the feared West Indies quicks of the 1970s and 1980s.

Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have become leaders of the Indian attack, which has traditionally relied on spinners.

"You and everyone else in the world will agree to this -- that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package," Shami said in an online chat for ESPNcricinfo.

"Not just now, in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world," he added.

When reminded of the West Indies pace packs of the 1970s and 1980s, Shami said India still has fast bowlers waiting on the sidelines to take over.

"We have a bowler on the bench who can work up speeds of 145-48 kph (over 90mph)," said Shami, who has 180 wickets from 49 Tests.

The 29-year-old, who has come back a more potent bowler from a career-threatening knee injury, said there was no rivalry for the new ball between the Indian bowlers.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Wants Bowler Friendly Pitches to Compensate for Saliva Ban

"We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision," Shami said of the support for the Indian captain.

"But he normally says, 'Don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue'.

Shami said he is normally happy to let two other bowlers start with the new ball.

"We support each other whether we're getting wickets or not," he said.

Shami battled weight issues, injury and a legal quarrel with his estranged wife before making a comeback in the Indian team that reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

He took 14 wickets in four games at the World Cup, including a match-winning hat-trick.

Shami also took 13 wickets during India's 3-0 home Test sweep over South Africa last year.

India bowling attackIndia cricket teamishant sharmajasprit bumrahmohammed shaminavdeep saini

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more