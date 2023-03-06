India's Differently-abled Cricket Team Seals 3-0 Win Over Nepal in T20 Series

India’s differently-abled cricket team beat Nepal by 92 runs in the third T20 match to seal the series 3-0 here.

India won the first match by 152 runs, while registering a 153-run victory in the second match.

In the third match of the series played on Sunday, India scored 198 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs after batting first. Opener Yogendra Bhadoria top-scored with 76 runs off 42 balls.

In reply, Nepal were all out for 106 in 17 overs.

The Indian team received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakhs for winning the series, while Nepal pocketed Rs 85,000.

The T20 series was organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

