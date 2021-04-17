India’s Greatest Ever Fielder: Michael Vaughan Heaps Praise on Ravindra Jadeja

Former England captain Michael Vaughan seemed highly impressed with India’s ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Vaughan shared a fleet of tweets on his official Twitter handle to lavish praises on the Indian star and named him as one of the incredible players in the cricket fraternity.

Vaughan’s comments on Jadeja came after the 32-year-old presented a stellar show in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Jadeja is known for his agility and swiftness on the field and he gave a glimpse of the same during the match against Punjab Kings.

On the fifth ball of the third over of the first innings, on-strike batsman Chris Gayle hit the delivery by Deepak Chahar in front of the backward point and ran for a single. Jadeja, who was standing at the same position, quickly collected the ball and aimed it to uproot the stumps at the wicketkeeper’s end. This proved to be the turning point of the game as opposition skipper KL Rahul marched back to the pavilion after scoring 5 off 7 balls.

Following this, in the fifth over, Jadeja took a stunning catch by diving towards the right to dismiss West Indies explosive hitterGayle. Impressed with Jadeja’s exploits on the field, Vaughan tweeted that out of all the players, his favorite oneis Jadeja.

He also urged the Chennai Super Kings and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to build teams around the all-rounder. The former England skipper backed his statement with another tweet that stated that Jadeja is the greatest ever fielder in India.

Of all the players that play the game at the moment … many are incredible … but my favourite overseas player is @imjadeja … @BCCI & @ChennaiIPL should build teams around him … #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2021

CSK won the game against Punjab Kings within 16 overs and the all-rounder Jadeja played a crucial role in the win. Apart from his fielding, Jadeja also impressed with his bowling skills. In his four overs, the spinner conceded just 19 runs at an economy rate of 4.8.

