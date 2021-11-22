India's Harmanpreet Kaur Named in Women's BBL Team of The Season

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made the cut in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League team of the season. Harmanpreet has played a starring role with the bat and the ball for her team Melbourne Renegades helping them to bounce back from a poor last season and make the cut for the playoffs this time around.

The 32-year-old has belted 399 runs from 11 innings so far averaging 66.5 with three half-centuries to her name. With the ball, she has 15 wickets at an economy of 7.46 with a best of 3/22. She has also struck 18 sixes which is the highest of the season so far.

The team of the season is captained by Perth Scorchers’ Sophie Devine and has players from six of the eight WBBL teams. Interestingly, the panel comprising Lisa Sthalekar, Mel Jones, Shawn Flegier and journalist Laura Jolly has picked just two international players in the eleven despite the upper limit being three.

Harmanpreet and Devine are the only two overseas stars in the eleven.

A total of eight India women cricketers were part of the WBBL|07 which has entered it business end. The list included Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Table-toppers Perth Scorchers have made the cut for the final with Brisbane Heat to take on Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator on Wednesday with the winner of this contest then squaring off against Melbourne Renegades on Thursday for the final.

WBBL Team of The Tournament: Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers, captain, international), Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers), Georgia Redmayne (Brisbane Heat, wicket-keeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades, international), Grace Harris (Brisbane Heat), Tahlia McGrath (Adelaide Strikers), Jess Jonassen (Brisbane Heat), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Adelaide Strikers), Hannah Darlington (Sydney Thunder), Tayla Vlaeminck (Hobart Hurricanes), Darcie Brown (Adelaide Strikers)

Coach: Simon Helmot (Melbourne Renegades)

