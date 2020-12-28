India's Home Series Against England Could be Played in Front of Spectators

India vs Australia (TEST)

While Australia allowed spectators to watch the Boxing Day Test from the ground, India might follow their footsteps and allow stadia to operate at 50% capacity. According to a report in New Indian Express, India’s home series against England could possibly be played in front of spectators as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs).

But despite this, ECB might not its players to play in front of the crowds. The BCCI though is already in talks with its English counterpart. Also the final decision rests on the local authorities as well -- in this case, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. England are scheduled to arrive in Chennai on January 26 and will play two Tests there from February 5. Ahmedabad will host two Tests and five T20Is. Pune will host three ODIs in March.

Meanwhile, Indian bowling attack suffered another blow in the ongoing Test series against Australia when Umesh Yadav limped off the field just after dismissing opener Joe Burns in the second session of the third day's play during the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The right-arm pace bowler, who removed Burns in just his second over, limped off the field after bowling the third delivery of his fourth over of Australia's innings. Umesh could be suffering from either a calf or an ankle injury or it could be just a case of cramps.

The right-arm pace bowler had removed an edgy Burns early, having him caught behind with a delivery that swung away late to leave Australia at four for one.

If Umesh doesn't take field, it will be a disaster for India, who are already missing Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom are in India due to injuries.