Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

India's Home Series Against England to be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Indian cricket team's six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A's visit of the country next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI |July 15, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
India's Home Series Against England to be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Indian cricket team's six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A's visit of the country next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI is yet to make any formal announcement in this regard but it is expected that it will happen soon.

"England were supposed to play six games (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) during late September. Obviously in the current circumstances England won't be travelling to India," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India's Future Tours and Program (FTP) calendar will be among the main topics of discussion during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Friday.

Also Read: IPL 2020, National Camp Likely to be Held In the UAE - Report

"But I guess a formal announcement will happen once the FTP issue is discussed as it's part of the agenda during Friday's Apex Council meeting. New Zealand A had a tour of India scheduled in August and even that's also unlikely to go ahead," the official said.

According to reports in the British media, the white ball tour may now happen in September, next year.

India currently have over 9 lakh positive cases of COVID -19 and the death toll is inching towards the 25,000 mark. India's case load is the third highest in the world.

Even if the situation in India improves by September, there was very possibility of England coming.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma? Rishabh Pant Reveals Favourite Batting Partner

"Our (BCCI) president (Sourav Ganguly), in a recent interview, said that they are planning for a camp in August if the situation permits. It's common sense that under these circumstances, no matches can be held," the official added.

Also the England tour was scheduled in the last week of September and with the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia set to be postponed, the IPL is expected to kick off during that phase either in India or abroad.

India's cricket team was last seen in action in March in a series against South Africa at home, which had to be called off midway because of the pandemic.

bccicoronaviruscovid-19cricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamIndian cricket team

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more