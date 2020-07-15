India's Home Series Against England to be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
The Indian cricket team's six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A's visit of the country next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
