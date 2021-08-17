India's Lord's Triumph: From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, Here's How The Legends Reacted

Batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag along with former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to the social media praising Virat Kohli’s men for their stunning 151-run win against England at Lord’s on Monday.

Chasing 272 to win in final two sessions of second Test match’s Day 5, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs.

“That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!” write Tendulkar on his Twitter handle.

“From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne… And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s," Sehwag tweeted.

“What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win," Laxman posted.

“Fantastic win for india…what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close," said Ganguly.

With the win, India thus have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. The first match at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after the final day’s play was washed out completely due to rain.

The second Test starts from August 25.

