'India’s Middle-Lower Order Far From Sorted': Akash Chopra Highlights Major Takeaways From IND vs NZ T20Is

Aakash Chopra has pointed out three major takeaways from the recently concluded T20I series between India and New Zealand. On his first assignment as Team India’s permanent head coach Rahul Dravid guided his team to 3-0 clean sweep over the 2021 T20 World Cup finalist. India played dominant cricket throughout the series as Kane Williamson-less New Zealand failed to give a tough challenge to the hosts.

On Sunday, India beat New Zealand by 73 runs to complete the whitewash in a comprehensive fashion. The team management gave chance to a couple of young players in the series as the senior pros like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were rested to manage their workload.

Chopra took to Twitter to share his takeaways from the emphatic series win. He listed down that India should stick with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who gave them a solid start in the first two matches. The Rohit-Rahul duo has been doing wonders for India in the past year with their dominating partnership at the top of the order. The 117-run stand on Friday helped them equal Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in the tally of most centuries partnership in T20Is -5. Chopra claims that India should stop thinking about the left-right combination or match-ups at the top.

Major takeaways from #IndvNZ series1. Rohit-Rahul must always open. Don’t think of left-right or match-ups.2. Finger spin can work in T20s. Ashwin-Axar-Santner. And it’s okay for LAS to bowl to LHB.3. India’s middle-lower order far from sorted. Will take time.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 21, 2021

The former opener further hailed the finger spinners and said they can work in T20s with emphasis on outstanding performances from Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mitchell Santner in the series. Chopra further opined that it’s okay for LAS to bowl to LHB." Some captains avoid putting the left-arm spinner in front of the southpaws in the shortest format of the game.

In his final takeaway, the former cricket turned commentator, pointed out the flaws in the Indian middle-lower order which he called far from sorted. In Kohli’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav batted at number 3 on a couple of occasions and shared success and failure on respective occasions. While Rishabh Pant also failed to deliver on a couple of occasions. Venkatesh Iyer was tested as the finisher but he failed to live up to the hype on his debut series. While Shreyas Iyer didn’t bat on his ideal position throughout the series. Chopra said fixing the middle-order will take time.

