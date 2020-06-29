Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

2ND INN

MTV Stallions

89 (10.0)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V*

49/1 (4.0)

SG Findorff E.V need 41 runs in 36 balls at 6.83 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

India's Nitin Menon in ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-21 Season, Youngest in the List

Indian umpire Nitin Menon on Monday included in the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing England’s Nigel Llong. Menon, who has officiated in three Tests till now, is only the third Indian to make it to the list after S Ravi and Srinivas Venkatraghavan.

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
India's Nitin Menon in ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-21 Season, Youngest in the List

Indian umpire Nitin Menon on Monday included in the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing England’s Nigel Llong. Menon, who has officiated in three Tests till now, is only the third Indian to make it to the list after S Ravi and Srinivas Venkatraghavan.

“It’s a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel,” said Menon. “To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in.

“Having already officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as in ICC events, I understand the great responsibility that comes with the job. I look forward to the challenges and will do my best at every opportunity I get. I also feel this is a responsibility on me to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing my experiences.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the ICC for their support and believing in my ability over the years. I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout my career.”

Till now Menon has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs, and 16 T20Is.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, said: “Nitin has come through our pathway system with very consistent performances. I congratulate him for being selected to the Elite panel and wish him continued success.”

iccnigell longNitin Menonumpires

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more