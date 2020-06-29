India's Nitin Menon in ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-21 Season, Youngest in the List
Indian umpire Nitin Menon on Monday included in the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing England’s Nigel Llong. Menon, who has officiated in three Tests till now, is only the third Indian to make it to the list after S Ravi and Srinivas Venkatraghavan.
