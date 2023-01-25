India's Renuka Singh Named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022

Indian fast bowler Renuka Singh has been named the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year following a great run in 2022. She beat Australia’s Darcie Brown, England’s Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to become the recipient of the honour.

The 26-year-old burst into the scene in a busy 12 months for the India team. She bagged 40 wickets for her country in 2022 in just 29 matches across the two white-ball formats, filling the void of the great Jhulan Goswami. Renuka was especially potent in the ODIs, taking 18 wickets at an average of just 14.88, of which eight came in two appearances against England, and seven in India’s series with Sri Lanka.

Renuka was a thorn in the side of Australia’s line-up in the seven T20I meetings across the year, taking eight wickets, and her performances across the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup show she is no shrinking violet in tournament action. She claimed 17 wickets in 11 matches, at an economy of just 5.21.

Her performance in the Commonwealth Games final against Australia has been termed ‘memorable’ by the ICC in its official release. She picked up four wickets matched up with the game’s best top order in a stunning outing against Australia.

The swing bowler claimed Alyssa Healy with an outside edge to Deepti Sharma at slip, before a false cut shot from Meg Lanning had the Australia captain caught at point. A nip-backer claimed Beth Mooney who chopped on, before Tahlia McGrath was beaten with a hooping in-swinger.

Able to swing the ball or find deviation off the surface, Renuka will likely be one of India’s most dependable bowlers in years to come.

