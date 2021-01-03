India vs Australia: Visitors' Request to Ease Rules Takes Ugly Turn After Queensland Minister Says, 'Don't Come'

There are clouds over the fourth and final Test between India and Australia, to be hosted at Brisbane. While the Indians have made it clear that they do not wish to go to Queensland due to strict Covid rules, on the other hand the Australian team seems to have no problem with it. A source from the Indian team had told Cricbuzz, “If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don’t want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour.

There are clouds over the fourth and final Test between India and Australia, to be hosted at Brisbane. While the Indians have made it clear that they do not wish to go to Queensland due to strict Covid rules, on the other hand the Australian team seems to have no problem with it. A source from the Indian team had told Cricbuzz, “If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don’t want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour.

ALSO READ - After Quarantine Breach, Outrage Over Alleged Consumption of Beef by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Co; Get Brutally Trolled on Twitter

“We aren’t keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead we don’t mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home,” he added.

“All we’re saying is the boys have been in various states of lockdowns and bubbles for nearly six months now. And it’s not been easy for anyone.”

But as reported by Fox Cricket, the Queensland government members hit back on Sunday.

The state’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates has said: “If the Indians don’t want to play by the rules, don’t come.”

Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response 👇 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/MV7W0rIntM — Ros Bates MP (@Ros_Bates_MP) January 3, 2021

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini

Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander said, “If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn’t come,” Mander said.

“The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple.”