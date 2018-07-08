India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph

India haven't lost a series (minimum two games played) since January 2017, which shows the kind of dominance Virat Kohli's team holds in the shortest format of the game.
Also, India have played eight three-match bilateral series in T20Is and have won all of them, starting from the 2015-16 series against Australia.
Rohit struck five sixes and 11 fours off 56 balls as India chased down their target of 199 with eight balls to spare to finish on 201-3. This was also the highest ever total chased down against England in T20Is. This was also India's third highest-successful chase in T20Is.
Both the teams will now take part in a three-game one-day international series on Thursday before playing five tests in August.
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
First Published: July 8, 2018, 10:53 PM IST