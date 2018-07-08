Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 8, 2018, 10:53 PM IST
India celebrate after winning the series. (REUTERS)

Rohit Sharma's sensational ton helped India beat England by seven wickets and also seal the three-game T20I series 2-1. This also ensured that India continue their phenomenal T20I record, as the men in blue won their sixth consecutive T20I series.

India haven't lost a series (minimum two games played) since January 2017, which shows the kind of dominance Virat Kohli's team holds in the shortest format of the game.

Also, India have played eight three-match bilateral series in T20Is and have won all of them, starting from the 2015-16 series against Australia.

Rohit struck five sixes and 11 fours off 56 balls as India chased down their target of 199 with eight balls to spare to finish on 201-3. This was also the highest ever total chased down against England in T20Is. This was also India's third highest-successful chase in T20Is.

Both the teams will now take part in a three-game one-day international series on Thursday before playing five tests in August.

Englandengland vs india 2018india recordrohit sharma
First Published: July 8, 2018, 10:53 PM IST

