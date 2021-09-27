India's Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav Sign for Sydney Sixers in WBBL

India’s star batter Shafali Verma and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will turn out for Sydney Sixers in the 7th season of Women’s Big Bash League.

17-year-old Shafafli Verma, who is the world no. 1 in the ICC T20I rankings, will be making her WBBL debut. On the other hand, Radha Yadav will add left-arm spin to the Sydney Sixers arsenal which already has as many as 4 spinners.

“This is a very good opportunity for me and my goal is to just enjoy myself, to make some new friends and have fun. I want to play WBBL and back myself and just believe in myself," Shafali, who hit her maiden ODI half-century on Sunday, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

So the Sydney derby should be fun this year! 😅The @SixersBBL have signed Indian talents Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav. Full story: https://t.co/Kg0jiRgag1 #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/ERmGfyLl4t — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) September 26, 2021

Shafali Verma has played under Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer at Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hundred.

“Shafali is very impressive. She’s such a talent and she’s fearless. She hits to different areas of the field and plays shots that are different to the other three girls in that top four," Sawyer said.

Earlier on Sunday, Sydney Thunder confirmed the signing of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma.

