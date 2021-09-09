India's South Africa Tour Kicks off at Johannesburg in December; Check Full Schedule

India will tour South Africa later this year where they will play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is; this will be India’s first full tour after T20 World Cup which runs till November. South Africa were in India back in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world for the first time. Back then, both team were to play three match T20 series, but the it was called off in the first game in Dharamsala itself. The teams then decided that they will resume the series in September in India, but with IPL on the horizon that seems a distant possibility.

India will start the tour in Jo’burg with the first Test match starting on December 17. It will be followed by the Boxing Day Test in Centurion and the final Test at Cape Town. The teams will then engage in a three match ODI series which will be followed by four match T20I series. Check the full schedule:

1st Test in Johannesburg - December 17 to 21

2nd Test in Centurion - December 26 to 30

3rd Test in Johannesburg - January 3 to 7

1st ODI in Paarl - January 11

2nd ODI in Cape Town - January 14

3rd ODI in Cape Town - January 16

1st T20I in Cape Town - January 19

2nd T20I in Cape Town - January 21

3rd T20I in Paarl - January 23

4th T20I in Paarl - January 26

South Africa have omitted Faf du Plessis for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The senior cricketer called curtains on his Test career in February, but made it very clear that he will be available for the T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, he didn’t play any white ball game in this period and his last match was against England in December. He was also dropped from Sri Lanka tour which is ongoing. Meanwhile, Imran Tahir has been dropped as well. Tahir, who retired from ODIs in 2019 but remained available for the tournament, was also not considered.

Chris Morris, who was the highest buy in this year’s IPL auction, didn’t find a place too. He had conceded that he wasn’t in touch with the authorities regarding his place in the side; he last played in 2019 World Cup.

