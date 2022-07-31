India's Squad for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 Like to be Same - Report

Ever since the duo of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma took charge of the Indian team, the focus has been on constituting a strong squad of 15 men for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The horrific campaign in the UAE last year, where India failed to make it to the knockouts, was the beginning of the process and the outcome is expected to be revealed soon.

The selection committee will be holding a meeting to finalise the list of players for the Asia Cup 2022, starting August 18 in the UAE. As reported by Cricbuzz, in all likelihood, the squad for the Asia Cup will almost be the same that will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup a couple of months later.

The report further stated that the same set of players will also feature in the T20Is against South Africa and Australia, in September and October at home, as the selectors want to give the team management sufficient game time ahead of the mega ICC tournament.

That would result in the return of all the big guns, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul, who missed out on the tour of the West Indies and will remain unavailable for the Zimbabwe ODIs either due to personal reasons or injury concerns.

Meanwhile, the injury of KL Rahul was reportedly discussed at the virtual meeting of the selectors on Saturday after which the squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs was announced. It was learned that the top-order batter hasn’t recovered fully after recently contracting Covid-19. He would return for the Asia Cup in the UAE next month.

It has also been learned that the selectors would announce the squad for Asia Cup on August 8. The T20 regulars, who are currently in the Caribbean for a 5-match series, have exactly 4 more games to put a strong case for their selections.

India won the series opener comprehensively by 68 runs to lead the series 1-0. The second fixture will take place on Monday in St Kitts.

