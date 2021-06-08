India's Test Series Win in Australia Adjudged the 'Ultimate Test Series', Says ICC

The incredible Test series between India and Australia in 2020-21 down under has been adjudged the ‘Ultimate Test Series’ by International Cricket Council.

“Ahead of the #WTC21 final, we set out to determine #TheUltimateTestSeries. After 15 head-to-heads and over seven million votes across our social channels, we have a winner…The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy takes the crown,” the ICC tweeted.

The 1999 series between India and Pakistan in India was the other finalist, but lost to the Border Gavaskar Trophy in terms of votes.

Ahead of the #WTC21 final, we set out to determine #TheUltimateTestSeries. After 15 head-to-heads and over seven million votes across our social channels, we have a winner… The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy takes the crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/IvpjCxQ2eJ — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021

The 2005 Ashes between England and Australia and the 2001 India vs Australia series in India made it to the semifinals. The 2001 series is remembered for the epic Kolkata Test where VVS Laxman made 281 to lead India to a victory after following on. India subsequently won the series 2-1.

India won the 2020-21 series 2-1 too. It included a thrilling last day win at Brisbane to seal the series; it was Australia’s first Test defeat at The Gabba since 1988.

What made the series incredible was the manner in which India fought back. They were blown away for 36 – their lowest score in Test history – in the first Test in Adelaide. Regular captain Virat Kohli had to leave for India on paternity leave, and India lost key players through the series to injuries.

However, Ajinkya Rahane led India to victory in Melbourne. India then held on for a draw in Sydney, before sealing the deal at Gabba. India found multiple heroes through the tour, ranging from Rishabh Pant to Mohammed Siraj to R Ashwin.

