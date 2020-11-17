India’s Tour of Australia: This is How Virat Kohli is Chilling During Quarantine Period

India skipper Virat Kohli reached Australia along with his teammates on November 12 for a lengthy tour. India and Australia will lock horns in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three T20Is and four Tests.

Kohli and his men left for Australia from Dubai on November 11 after taking part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Men in blue are currently undergoing mandatory two-week quarantine. The first ODI between India and Australia will be taking place on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The India captain has uploaded a photo of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen sitting on a couch with a laptop on his lap. The caption of the post reads, "Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch."

Upon landing in Australia, Indian contingent and Australian players such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins were whisked away to the Sydney Olympic Park. These three Australians had participated in IPL 2020. Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Smith captained Rajasthan Royals. Cummins played for Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to a PTI report, Kohli has got a special treatment during quarantine period as he has been provided a penthouse suite where Australian rugby legend Brad Fittler normally puts up.

The Pullman Hotel where the Indian team is staying for the two-week period was base for rugby side New South Wales Blues. The rugby side has shifted to another hotel.

Kohli will return to India after playing the first Test, which will be played from December 17 to December 21, for the birth of his first child.

The India skipper also leads IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. In IPL 2020, he led his side to playoffs, but RCB got eliminated after losing to SRH in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. RCB played 14 games in IPL 2020 in the league stage and they won seven games, finishing at the fourth spot in the league matches with 14 points.