India’s tour of Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal Sweats it Out in Nets; Watch Video

India cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has started practising for the series against Australia. India will be playing three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three T20Is and four Tests on their Australia tour.

Chahal on Instagram has put out a video of him practising in the nets. The spinner is a part of the squad for ODIs and T20Is. India will be facing Australia in the first ODI on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On November 14, he posted two photos with his teammate Kuldeep Yadav. In one of the pictures, the two spinners pose for the camera with arms around each other, while in the other, they can be seen engaged in a conversation.

"Back with my brother @kuldeep_18 and back on national duty for #TeamIndia #spintwins #kulcha,” reads the caption of the post.

Chahal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, had a good season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. He grabbed a place in top five on the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2020. In 15 games in IPL 2020, he bowled 57.1 overs and picked 21 wickets, conceding 405 runs. His economy was 7.08.

However, his team failed to qualify for the IPL 2020 final after reaching the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, finished at the fourth spot in the league stage of IPL 2020. RCB played 14 games in the league stage, out of which they emerged victorious in seven games. David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them in the Eliminator of IPL 2020.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, struggled to perform in the limited opportunities he got in IPL 2020. He took only one wicket in five matches he played for KKR. Varun Chakravarthy was seen in the role of lead spinner for the Eoin Morgan-led side. KKR did not even make it to the playoffs.