India’s tour of Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast; All You Need to Know

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is set to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match One Day International (ODIs) and as many T20Is series, starting on July 13. All six matches of this series will commence at a single venue – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country. On June 28, the new-look Team India left for island nation for white-ball series. Prior to their departure, Team India served two-week quarantine at BCCI’s Mumbai bio-bubble. In absence of head coach Ravi Shastri, former Indian skipper and NCA director Rahul Dravid has been appointed team’s head coach.

Shastri is currently in England with India’s Test team. Following their eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will next take on England in a five-match Test series.

Meanwhile, it will be a golden opportunity for Dhawan to be leadteam India for the first time. The Delhi lad will have a plethora of youngsters in Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Chetan Sakariya at his disposal for the upcoming white-ball series.

Ahead of India’s six-match tour of Sri Lanka, here is all you want to know:

Sri Lanka vs India schedule, venue and timings:

July 13, 1st ODI | Time: 2:30 pm IST, Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 16, 2nd ODI | Time: 2:30 pm IST, Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 18, 3rd ODI | Time: 2:30 pm IST, Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 21, 1st T20I | Time: 7:00 pm IST, Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 23, 2nd T20I | Time: 7:00 pm IST, Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July 25, 3rd T20I | Time: 7:00 pm IST, Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs India squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka vs India telecast:

The Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs India live streaming:

The limited-overs fixture between India and Sri Lanka can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

