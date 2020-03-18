India's Vrinda Rathi and N Janani Inducted into ICC Development Panel of Umpires

Mumbai's Vrinda Rathi and Tamil Nadu's N Janani were on Wednesday inducted into the ICC Development panel of umpires.
"Mumbai Cricket Association congratulates Ms. Vrinda Rathi (Mumbai Cricket Association) and Ms. Janani N (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) on being inducted in the ICC Development Panel of Umpires," The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) wrote on its Twitter handle.
The two umpires were informed about the development by a senior BCCI official through a letter, a source said.
Rathi started her career as a scorer and then went on to become an umpire. She had officiated in the T20 Mumbai League.
