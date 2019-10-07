One of India's premier fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turns 41 on Monday, October 7. The left-arm pacer was a key figure in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup as he bagged 21 wickets in the tournament, joint-highest along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
India's 2011 World Cup Hero Zaheer Khan Turns 41
One of India's premier fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turns 41 on Monday, October 7. The left-arm pacer was a key figure in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup as he bagged 21 wickets in the tournament, joint-highest along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings