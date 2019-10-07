Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 5: NED VS NEP

live
NED NED
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 6: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

India's 2011 World Cup Hero Zaheer Khan Turns 41

One of India's premier fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turns 41 on Monday, October 7. The left-arm pacer was a key figure in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup as he bagged 21 wickets in the tournament, joint-highest along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Cricketnext Staff |October 7, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
One of India's premier fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turned 41 on Monday, October 7. The left-arm pacer was a key figure in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup as he bagged 21 wickets in the tournament, joint-highest along with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

A host of players took to Twitter and wished Zaheer on his birthday.

In a career spanning 14 years, Zaheer played 92 Tests for India, in which he bagged 311 wickets. In the ODIs he fared a little better and took 282 wickets in 200 matches.

Off The Fieldzaheer khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
