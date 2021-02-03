CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » #IndiaTogether - Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Unity Among Indians after Rihanna's Tweet on Farm Protest

#IndiaTogether - Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Unity Among Indians after Rihanna's Tweet on Farm Protest

Sachin Tendulkar has led the call for unity in India among cricketers of the nation, in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received

#IndiaTogether - Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Unity Among Indians after Rihanna's Tweet on Farm Protest

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has led the call for unity in India among cricketers of the nation, in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received thanks to mentions from the likes of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg. The issues have received worldwide attention now thanks to the Jamaican pop star mentioning it on her Twitter account and even Thunberg extended her support to the issue. However, the new found attention from all quarters of the world has led to many Indian celebrities speaking out against foreign involvement in Indian domestic matters.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Tendulkar.

Echoing the statements made by Tendulkar, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that Indians should decide what is best for the nation and not anyone else.

India coach Ravi Shastri offered up his hopes that the issues being faced by the farmers should be resolved by dialogue and that the matter should remain an internal one.

Meanwhile the Indian cricket team, who are fresh off a 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own backyard, have now returned home and are preparing for another Test series, this time against England.

Both teams enter the series on the back of Test wins away from home. England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match series.

A place in the finals of the World Test Championship is at stake for both sides, with New Zealand having already qualified for the event at Lord's.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches