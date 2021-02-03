IndiaTogether - Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Unity Among Indians after Rihanna's Tweet on Farm Protest

Sachin Tendulkar has led the call for unity in India among cricketers of the nation, in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has led the call for unity in India among cricketers of the nation, in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received thanks to mentions from the likes of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg. The issues have received worldwide attention now thanks to the Jamaican pop star mentioning it on her Twitter account and even Thunberg extended her support to the issue. However, the new found attention from all quarters of the world has led to many Indian celebrities speaking out against foreign involvement in Indian domestic matters.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Tendulkar.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Echoing the statements made by Tendulkar, India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that Indians should decide what is best for the nation and not anyone else.

India coach Ravi Shastri offered up his hopes that the issues being faced by the farmers should be resolved by dialogue and that the matter should remain an internal one.

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile the Indian cricket team, who are fresh off a 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own backyard, have now returned home and are preparing for another Test series, this time against England.

Both teams enter the series on the back of Test wins away from home. England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match series.

A place in the finals of the World Test Championship is at stake for both sides, with New Zealand having already qualified for the event at Lord's.