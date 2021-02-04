CRICKETNEXT

#IndiaTogether - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma Join Call for Unity After Rihanna's Tweet

With Sachin Tendulkar leading the call among the cricket fraternity for unity in India in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests, other players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Anil Kumble followed suit.

The farmers' protest in India received worldwide attention with pop singer Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg extending their support to the issue. In response, Indian celebrities spoke out against foreign involvement in Indian domestic matters.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Tendulkar.

Echoing the statements made by Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and co too tweeted in support.

Meanwhile the Indian cricket team, who are fresh off a 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own backyard, have now returned home and are preparing for another Test series, this time against England.

Both teams enter the series on the back of Test wins away from home. England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match series.

A place in the finals of the World Test Championship is at stake for both sides, with New Zealand having already qualified for the event at Lord's.

