IndiaTogether - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma Join Call for Unity After Rihanna's Tweet

With Sachin Tendulkar leading the call among the cricket fraternity for unity in India in what can be seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests, other players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Anil Kumble followed suit.

The farmers' protest in India received worldwide attention with pop singer Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg extending their support to the issue. In response, Indian celebrities spoke out against foreign involvement in Indian domestic matters.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Tendulkar.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Echoing the statements made by Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and co too tweeted in support.

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile the Indian cricket team, who are fresh off a 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own backyard, have now returned home and are preparing for another Test series, this time against England.

Both teams enter the series on the back of Test wins away from home. England whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match series.

A place in the finals of the World Test Championship is at stake for both sides, with New Zealand having already qualified for the event at Lord's.