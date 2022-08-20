'Individual Can Blossom When We Give Them Clarity of What The Team is Expecting': Skipper Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on how he tried to motivate his players who are not at their best on the field. Rohit is often regarded as a tactician on the field and has won five Indian Premier League trophies as skipper for Mumbai Indians. He has also tasted success as the Indian captain after taking over the charge from Virat Kohli last year.

Rohit won the Asia Cup in 2018 as a stand-in skipper in absence of Kohli. While the upcoming 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is going to be a big challenge for him as the permanent captain of the Indian team.

The 34-year-old said he tries to bring some clarity to the players who are going through tough times so that they can understand what is expected of them.

“When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what’s happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things,” Rohit said on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’

The swashbuckling opener asserted that he didn’t follow a particular mantra as he tries to approach individuals according to their personality and tries to give them feedback about the game when they are not at their best.

“So, I don’t go with any particular mantra when I play the game. Obviously, for me it’s just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak, try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual,” Rohit added.



The Indian skipper further said that an individual can bounce back if he has clarity in his mind about the role which can help him in working towards it.

“That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, I think he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well. So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind,” the Indian skipper said.

