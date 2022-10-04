Indore Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs South Africa, T20I series: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Tuesday’s IND vs SA third T20I match

After securing an emphatic win and gaining an unassailable lead in Guwahati, Team India will be headed to Indore for the ultimate T20I of the three-match series against South Africa. The two powerhouses will take the field on Tuesday, October 4, for their last competitive T20I fixture before flying to Australia for the ICC T20 World cup.

The first match at Thiruvanathapuram was a riveting contest between the two sides where India managed to pull off the victory in the dying stages of the game. In Guwahati, the batters from both sides fired on all cylinders as it turned out to be a run fest on a humid night.

Batting first, India’s all-out attack strategy was on show from ball one. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to a flyer before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav obliterated the South African bowling unit. With finishing touches from veteran Dinesh Karthik, India posted 237 runs on the board, their fourth-highest total in T20Is.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Rested, Won’t Travel to Indore For The 3rd T20I – Report

Chasing a mammoth total, the South African side lost their openers cheaply and felt like they were en route to another batting collapse. However, a huge partnership from David Miller and Quinton De Cock ensured that the visitors came close to the massive total finishing just 16 runs short. The next fixture is nothing more than dead rubber and both sides might want to test their bench strength.

Weather report

The third T20I match of the bilateral series between India and South Africa will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 4. The temperature in Indore will hover around 33 degrees Celsius while the humidity rate is expected to be around 91 percent. There won’t be any hindrance of rain as the precipitation rate is just 1 percent. The Wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h and it will be a humid evening in Indore.

Pitch Report

The Holkar Stadium pitches have constant bounce and carry, giving the batsmen confidence to play their strokes. Pacers might get some movement off the deck initially. The stadium’s boundaries are quite short, and the bowlers could once again be taken to the cleaners. In the past, this venue has seen some high-scoring matches including India’s highest T20I total of 260.



India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here