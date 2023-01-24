Indore Weather Update: India vs New Zealand 2023, 3rd ODI

Indian cricket team started their three-match ODI series with a bang after recording a 12-run victory in the first game. Shubman Gill scored a sublime double-century in a high-scoring encounter that saw both teams score 300+ runs in their innings. It provided peak entertainment with the Kiwis threatening a mind-numbing comeback, courtesy of a 140-run knock by Michael Bracewell.

The second ODI was a different tale and a relatively low-scoring encounter. The Black Caps batted first but wrapped up for a meagre total of 108 runs. This beautiful bowling performance was led by Mohammed Shami who picked up three wickets Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets each. Rohit Sharma and Gill scored 51 and 40 runs respectively as India cruised to a relatively easy victory.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Indore on Tuesday. After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will be involved in a three-match T20I series.

The management could be tempted to shuffle around some players in Indore considering India has already won the series. It could help the newcomers get a chance to showcase their talent as well as monitor the workload of the core group of players.

Weather Report

Indore weather is expected to be clear on Tuesday. It seems highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during India vs New Zealand’s third ODI with no chance of precipitation. The wind speed could be around 8 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be approximately 29 percent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is known to be batter-friendly due to its bounce and shorter boundaries. The average first-innings score for ODIs in this stadium is 307. We can thus expect a high-scoring encounter in the final game of the series and the bowlers will have to be at their absolute best.

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik.

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, and Blair Tickner.

