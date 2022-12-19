INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India vs Australia 5th T20I at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:00 pm IST

INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I Team Prediction and Suggestions for the match between India women and the Australia women team: India will cross swords with Australia in the final T20I of the five-match T20 series between both nations. The Aussies have already won the series after claiming a slender seven-run victory in the last game.

The Australians started the series with a bang after registering an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the first T20 match. Beth Mooney clocked an impressive knock of 89, setting up the momentum for the series. India managed to snatch the second T20 after a roller-coaster match that had to be decided via super over.

Smriti Mandhana helped the women in Blue cross the finish line that day courtesy of her exploits with the bat. Alyssa Healy and Co went on to sweep the third as well as the fourth T20 match to secure the series.

With everything done and dusted the Indian women will be playing for their pride as well as to get some momentum going as they head into the new year.

Ahead of the game between India Women and Australia Women, here is everything that you need to know:

India W vs Aus W 5th T20I Telecast

This match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network

India W vs Aus W 5th T20I Live Streaming

India W vs Aus W 5th T20I Match Details

The India W vs Aus W 5th T20I team prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy

Batter: Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Darcie Brown, Alana King, Renuka Thakur Singh

India W vs Aus W 5th T20I Possible Starting XI:

The Indian women cricket team predicted starting line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

The Australian women cricket team predicted starting line-up: Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner,

Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

