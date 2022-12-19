INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming of 5th T20I: Australia women’s cricket will look to carry forward their brilliant run and finish the T20I series on a winning note as they are all set to face India in the fifth match on Tuesday. The fifth and final T20I match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Alyssa Healy-led side have already sealed the T20I series after winning the last two games in convincing fashion. The hosts, on the other hand, will only be playing for pride in the final match on Tuesday.

The world champions had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first game by nine wickets. India scripted a prompt comeback in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India faltered in the third and fourth T20Is and conceded two back-to-back defeats.

Ahead of Tuesday’s fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

What date fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will take place on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women be played?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the fifth T20I match India Women vs Australia Women begin?

The fifth T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match?

India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match?

India Women vs Australia Women fifth T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

