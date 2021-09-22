INDW vs AUSW: Alyssa Healy Scripts Record as Australia Smash India by 9 Wickets

A comprehensive performance by Australia saw them thump India by 9 wickets in the first ODI. This win was set up by wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy, who played superb innings of 77 runs and also completed 2000 runs in one-day internationals. She now has the record of breaching the milestone in the least number of balls. It was also her 13th half-century in ODIs.

India batted first and despite a bright start, they were restricted to 225 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. In reply, Australia openers Healy and Rachel Haynes got off to a blazing start and the Indian bowlers had no response to their onslaught. The openers put on 126 runs in 21 overs when Healy was dismissed by Poonam Yadav.

If we take a look at Alyssa Healy’s ODI career, she has scored 2004 runs in 80 matches at an average of 35. She has smashed 3 centuries and 13 half-centuries and has so far amassed 2 thousand runs in 1954 balls.

Before her, England’s Nat Sciver had scored 2000 runs in 2061 balls while Australia’s captain Meg Lanning reached the milestone in 2069 balls. Alyssa Healy is the wife of Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc and has been a consistent performer for her side.

This was the 200th international match for captain Meg Lanning. She is arguably the best batter in the women’s game and she saw her side home with an unbeaten half-century. She remained unbeaten on 53 off 69 balls. In 86 ODIs, she has scored 3978 runs at an average of 54. In 110 T20s, Lanning has scored 2924 runs at an average of 36 and this includes 2 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

