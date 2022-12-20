INDW vs AUSW: Heather Graham Becomes Second Player to Claim a Hat-trick For Australia Women's Team in T20Is

Medium-pacer Heather Graham became the second Australia women cricketer to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. Graham achieved the massive feat against India women in the fifth T20I match and helped Australia register a massive 54-run victory at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Indian team was under pressure when Graham came to bowl the 13th over. The Women in Blue were already five down but Graham was looking to wrap things up early.

She dismissed Devika Vaidya on the fifth ball of the 13th over. The left-handed batter failed to read the slower delivery and got stumped as veteran Beth Mooney did her best behind the stumps. The 26-year-old outfoxed Radha Yadav on the next delivery to make it two in two. She then returned in the final over of the innings to not only claim a hat-trick with the opening ball in the form of Renuka Singh.

She became the second Australian women cricketer after Meghan Schutt to achieve this massive feat.

Graham also dismissed Deepti Sharma on the final ball of the delivery to wrap up the Indian innings on 142.

Earlier, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris struck unbeaten brisk half-centuries to power Australia to an imposing 196 for four against India in the fifth and final women’s T20 International here on Tuesday.

The Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure after initial success as Gardner and Harris stitched an attacking unbeaten 129 off just 62 balls to fire Australia to their highest total of the series.

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I Highlights

Gardner remained unbeaten on 66 off 32 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and one six, while Harris made 64 not out of 35 balls during which she struck six fours and four hits over the fence.

It was raining boundaries and sixes towards the end as the Indian bowlers looked completely out of sorts and some sloppy work in the field also didn’t help the hosts.

Vaidya turned out to be the most economical for India with figures of 1/26 from her three overs.

(With Agency Inputs)

