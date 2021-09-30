INDW vs AUSW Live Score, Pink-Ball Test, Day 1: Smriti Mandhana (64*) Takes India to 101/1 at Dinner Break

Live now
INDW vs AUSW, Live Score and Updates, India women vs Australia Women Pink -Ball Test: An eventful session for India. After they were put in to bat on what looked like a pitch with a greenish tinge, Smriti Mandhana took the attack to the Australian bowlers and was particularly severe on debutant Darcie Brown. Shafali Verma at the other end looked all at sea early on and lived a... Read More
An eventful session for India. After they were put in to bat on what looked like a pitch with a greenish tinge, Smriti Mandhana took the attack to the Australian bowlers and was particularly severe on debutant Darcie Brown. Shafali Verma at the other end looked all at sea early on and lived a charmed life throughout her 64-ball stay in the middle. Mandhana enjoyed the pace on the ball and raced to her 3rd Test fifty in just 52 balls. But, Australian spinners arrested India’s momentum and bogged down both the openers. Sophie Molineux got rid of Verma after she was dropped twice earlier.
It was coming. Australia had managed to bog down bot Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma after the 1st drinks break and Verma was looking to break the shackles. Sophie Molineux looked likely to take a wicket and she has got Verma for 31 off 64 balls. Verma sliced one to mid-off and Tahlia McGrath pounces an easy one. India 93/1
Today's innings slightly faster paced than that at North Sydney in 1991, when Venugopal scored 53 (165), and Agarwal 51 (398). #AUSvIND
Shafali Verma gets another life. This time she tries to power Sophie Molineux over mid-off and the ball is in the radar of the tall Annabel Sutherland, but she makes a hash of what should have been an absolute dolly of a catch. She can’t believe it. Verma survives for the 3rd time in the morning session. Molineux had in her first over induced an edge off Verma, that went between the keeper and the first slip India 86/0
11th four of the innings already for Smriti Mandhana and she races to her fifty off just 51 balls, India 70/0.
Smriti Mandhana with another four. Short and down the leg by Stella Campbell and Mandha helps it towards the fine leg boundary line. That’s fifty up for India as well. This has been a flying start. Madhana moves to 43 off 49 balls. Shafali 11 off 29.
4,0,4,0,4,4 – Smriti Mandhana on the charge – takes 16 runs off one Darcie Brown over. She is timing the ball very well and Mandhana’s brisk start is helping Shafali Verma settle down at the other end. For Brown, one of Australia’s four debutants seems to be overawed by the occasion
Early in the innings, Shafali Verma got a life when Meg Lanning got close to an edge offered by the Indian opener off Ellyse Perry. It was a tough chance, but a chance nevertheless.
Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell
Smriti Mandhana, Shafail Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mandhana has looked really good early on, She already has three fours to her name and is on 16 off 17. Shafali Verma has had a few close calls, but she is also getting in the groove. She is on 4 off 15 balls.
Solid start for Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The ball moving about a bit. IND 18/0 in 3 overs
Australia skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and opted to bowl first. There are four debutants for Australia in Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown and Stella Campbell. For India, Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh are making their Test debuts.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the one-off Women’s Test between India and Australia at Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia
Having gained significantly in confidence with a fighting performance in one-dayers, the Indian women’s cricket team would now go through a trial by fire when it make its day-night Test debut against Australia in the one-off game beginning in Gold Coast on Thursday.
With the third ODI held on Sunday and the following day being a rest day, the Mithali Raj-led squad has got only two practice sessions in the lead-up to the landmark Test. The visitors lost 1-2 in the shorter format series.
The squad has very little idea about how the shiny pink ball will behave during the course of the game at the Metricon Stadium.
The One-off Test match will begin on Thursday, September 30.
Where will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUSW) be played?
The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.
What time will the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUSW) begin?
The game will kick off at 10:00 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUSW)?
The match will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the One-off Test match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUSW)?
The live streaming for all matches of the India Women vs Australia Women series is available to be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.
IND-W vs AUS-W One-off Test match, India Women probable playing XI against Australia Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia or Richa Ghosh (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey
IND-W vs AUS-W One-off Test match, Australia Women probable playing XI against India Women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown
Australia, who played their lone day-night Test in November 2017, also go into the game with limited practice but their potent pace attack will be looking forward to wreaking havoc at the greenish pitch here.
India did well in their first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visitors.
India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.
“I would call it a trial by fire for the Indians. The players have hardly played with red ball in the last three four years. Day-night Test is a completely different ball game and a much tougher challenge,” said former India captain and BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy.
“Though Australia have more Test experience than India of late, their players also haven’t played a lot in the whites. Some of their key players are missing and India showed (in ODIs) that Australia are beatable,” she added.
Shantha, who led India to their maiden Test win in 1976, also lauded the BCCI for resuming Test cricket for women and hoped two-day red-ball cricket will be brought back to domestic cricket.
Harmanpreet Kaur remains unavailable though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game.
