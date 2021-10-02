INDW vs AUSW Live Score, Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Deepti Sharma Takes India Forward

Live now
INDW vs AUSW Live Score, Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: It is the best batting day and India capitalising on it. They have only one wicket of Tanya Bhatia and are moving along quite well. Bhatia fell to Stella Campbell for 22, but Deepti Sharma is batting well and has Pooja Vastrakar for company. India have gone well past the 300-run mark.Read More
Not a Really Bumper then to miss the Test for Haynes, then
As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. While disappointed to miss the test, yesterday fate took hold and we welcomed Hugo Poulton-Haynes into the world. Mum and bub are doing well, and we can’t help but think our world has become a little brighter. pic.twitter.com/iwFeSwTRo6
— Rachael Haynes (@RachaelHaynes) October 2, 2021
The pressure build by Australia reaps rewards. Tanya Bhatia departs for 22 off 75 balls. Big moment for Stella Campbell, her maiden Test wicket. Caught behind, A good back of the length ball and Tanya Bhatia follows it and edges one to Alyssa Healy. India 319/6
So things are getting a bit bogged down. 4 runs in the last seven overs. Credit to the Aussie bowlers with Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux bowling a tidy line and lack of intent from India. Things are not moving, this will not help India even though they have not lost a wicket in the first session so far
A bit of aggression from Deepti Sharma. She is getting a move on. Gets down on one knee and sweeps Ash Gardner well for a boundary. Sharma moves to 22 off 66 balls. Tanya Bhatia is 15 off 40. Sense of urgency in running between the wickets also. IND 302/5
Tanya Bhatia and Deepti Sharma have had a decent start to the morning. There were a few close calls, one in particular, when an Ellyse Perry ball hit the toe of Bhatia, but no appeal. Hawk-eye showed the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. Another one from Perry, this time Sharma edges, but it does not carry to Alyssa Healy. INDW 286/5
Rain wiped out a significant part of the second day’s play after India opener Smriti Mandhana stole the limelight with a magnificent maiden Test hundred in the historic women’s day/night match against Australia in Gold Coast on Friday.
India were 276 for five in 101.5 overs when lightning forced the players indoors some time after the dinner break, meaning more than a session’s play was wasted due to inclement weather. The lightning was followed by rain, rendering the outfield wet.
The Carrara Oval’s excellent drainage system notwithstanding, play could not resume as the outfield needed more than a few hours to dry, even after the super-sopper was employed by the proactive ground-staff.
The umpires inspected at 8.30 pm local time before arriving at the decision to call off the remaining day’s play, the second time after a similar experience during the opening day’s play on Thursday.
Deepti Sharma was batting on 12 and Taniya Bhatia was yet to open her account as the players walked off the field and covers were brought on.
There will be 108 overs bowled on each of the last two days of the match.
India lost two wickets in the second session, including that of skipper Mithali Raj for 30 and debutant Yastika Bhatia for 19. Mithali, who was looking good for a big one, was run out after playing a few lovely shots.
Earlier, flamboyant opener Mandhana shattered a few records en route to slamming a magnificent Test century as India progressed to 231/3 in the second day’s opening session.
At the dinner break, India were strongly placed, having started the proceedings at 132 for one.
The 25-year-old Mandhana became the first Indian woman to hit a century in day-night Tests and also the first from the country to reach three figures in the game’s traditional format on the Australian soil.
Mandhana made 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six at the Carrara Oval, and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on the opening day.
She brought her century with a short-arm pull shot off Ellysse Perry in the 52nd over.
Mandhana wouldn’t have added to her overnight score of 80 in the second over of Day 2 but Perry overstepped. Replays showed that the catch too might have been debatable.
The India opener, however, overcame the early jitters and went about her business in a professional manner while playing some lovely shots, including a magnificent straight drive off Annabel Sutherland.
She looked set for more but was caught at short mid-off off the bowling Ash Gardner, after playing an uppish drive.
Raut walked off after a caught behind appeal despite the umpire not entertaining Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning’s loud shouts.
Mithali though got into the job straightaway, sweeping and driving Gardner for fours.
