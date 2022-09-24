'You’re an Inspiration': Jhulan Receives 'Gaurd of Honour' from England Women in Her Last International Innings - WATCH

Veteran Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami stepped out at the Lord’s on Saturday to play the last international game of her illustrious career. In the third and the final ODI against England, she received a guard of honour from the hosts when she came out to bat for the one last time.

The Indian women had a horrendous start to their innings after being put to bat first. The likes of Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol were back in the pavilion by the end of the 9th over. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored 50 while all-rounder Deepti Sharma contributed with an unbeaten 68, helping the visitors set a 170-run target for Amy Jones & Co.

Jhulan walked out to bat for the first in the ongoing series which, incidentally, was the last game of her career. The crowd at the Lord’s, her teammates in the dressing room and the English players on the ground gave a huge round of applause to the legendary fast bowler who has taken 253 wickets in 203 ODIs and has a total of 353 international wickets (most by any women cricketer) to her credit.

The video of the incident was shared on the official Twitter handle of England Cricket.

“For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks, @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration,” the caption of the tweet read.

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

Before the start of the play, Jhulan had the honour of doing the toss for India alongside Harmanpreet Kaur. Though India didn’t get the toss in their favour and were asked to bat first, Jhulan was full of gratitude over her international swansong.

“When I started my career in 2002, I played my first series against England, and I’m ending (my international career) against England in my last series. And the most important thing is that we’re 2-0 up in the series, that is the most important thing for me in this moment. Each and every moment (of 20-year career) has had a lot of emotions, a lot of effort put in,” said Jhulan after the toss to broadcasters Sky Sports.

