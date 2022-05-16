Injured Ajinkya Rahane to Miss Remainder of IPL 2022 And England Tour: Report

Ajinkya Rahane has reportedly suffered a serious hamstring tear which has ended his IPL 2022 season prematurely and will exit Kolkata Knight Riders bubble on Monday evening. The injury will also keep Rahane out of contention from selection in India squad for the England tour in June-July.

Rahane suffered the injury during KKR’s last contest, played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14 at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. As per a report in the Cricbuzz, the senior batter will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore which could last more than four weeks.

Rahane though has already lost his place in the Indian Test team after being dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year which the hosts won 2-0. He was bought by KKR during the IPL mega auction but he only managed 133 runs from seven matches.

Both Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the India Test squad following the South Africa tour. While Rahane took part in IPL, Pujara went to play County Cricket in England where he was in red-hot form, peeling off four centuries in a row for Sussex.

Meanwhile, the Indian selection committee is expected to pick two different squads for the home series against South Africa and the England tour. Several senior members including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja will be rested for the T20Is and instead fly directly to England where they are to play one Test.

For the T20Is, the selectors are expected to give chances to several newcomers including Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik among others.

The South African team will be in India next month to play in a seven-match T20I series starting June 9. The matches will be played in Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

