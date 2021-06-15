Injured Andre Russell’s Wife Jassym Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell, who made his debut in Pakistan Super League last week, suffered a concussion after getting hit by a ball off Muhammad Musa during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. His injury aggravated so much that he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. The 33-year-old was then hospitalised for further treatment

Meanwhile, the Jamaican all-rounder’s wife Jassym Lora is in news for her Instagram post. Lora, a model by profession, on Monday shared a picture of her vacation in Colorado, US. The vacation photo featured Lora enjoying jet skiing on ice as she looked into the camera for a click. She was targeted for indulging in fun activities while her husband suffered a serious injury on the field.

Lora is a public personality on her own and is known for her modelling which she has been doing since the age of 18. Born in the Florida, US, Lora has been grabbing eyeballs even before her marriage with Russell. She always had a dream of becoming a Victoria Secret model.

Russell and Lora were engaged in 2014, and tied the knot two years later in 2016. The couple also has a daughter named Aaliayah Russell.

Russell had earlier made headlines for his viral photo after getting out during an Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings. The smasher was looking in his best form during the match as he played a blazing knock of 54 off just 22 balls while his team Kolkata Knight Riders was chasing a mammoth total of 220 runs. His innings was cut short after he was bowled out by the young Sam Curran. Sitting in the stands, a disappointed Russell became viral on the internet.

