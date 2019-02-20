Injured Harmanpreet Out of England ODIs

Loading...
Harleen Deol, the bowling all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh, is set to replace Harmanpreet in the 15-member squad.
"Harmanpreet Kaur has suffered an ankle injury after returning from New Zealand and is ruled out of the upcoming three-match Paytm ODI series against England Women," read a release from the BCCI
"Harmanpreet was unable to participate fully in the team training session because of pain and will now head to NCA in Bengaluru for her rehab."
Deol was part of Board President’s XI in the warm-up game against England on Monday that the hosts lost by two wickets. She struck four boundaries in her 29-ball 21 before being run out. Deol was impressive in the Challenger Trophy earlier this year and has been churning out consistent performances for her state as well.
There has been no decision taken yet on Harmanpreet's participation in the three-match Twenty20 International series that will follow the ODI leg.
Harmanpreet is the captain of the T20I team and if she fails to recover in time it is likely that Smriti Mandhana will lead the side. Mandhana had led the Board President’s XI in the warm-up game.
The three ODIs, which are part of ICC Women’s Championship, will be played in Mumbai on February 22, 25 and 28. The T20I series will be played in Guwahati on March 4, 7 and 9.
India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut, Harleen Deol
First Published: February 20, 2019, 8:51 PM IST