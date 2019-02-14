Injured Hazlewood Hopeful of Full Recovery Ahead of World Cup

Loading...
The right-arm pacer won't be a part of the upcoming limited-overs tour of India (two T20Is & five ODIs) and UAE (five ODIs v Pakistan) after suffering a stress fracture in his back during the fourth Test against the Virat Kohli-led side.
Hazlewood is scheduled to have a follow-up scan on Friday and hoped that he will get ample time to prepare for the 2019 mega-event and Ashes.
"I think we'll know a lot more after tomorrow, to be honest. Hopefully, in the coming weeks we'll start working through it," he said on Thursday (February 14).
"Hopefully it's going along to plan. Everything feels fine so training's coming along nicely, progressing every week. I think we'll just work back from the World Cup really and make sure everything's right for that, which gives me plenty of time."
Australia will commence their 2019 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 and before that will be involved in two official warm-up matches against England and Sri Lanka.
Hazlewood was part of the playing XI that defeated New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final but has only featured in six ODIs since 2017 Champions Trophy.
"I haven't played too much one-day cricket in the last 12 to 18 months which is a bit frustrating, a bit of a shame," Hazlewood said.
"We've got three games in Brisbane in May against New Zealand and then three in England once we get over there.
"That's quite enough to be ready I think, so I'll be happy with where I'm at."
Hazlewood also said that he was shocked and disappointed with David Saker's resignation last week from his post of the assistant coach.
"He's a great fella and I can call him at any time to discuss anything to do with bowling," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au at the launch of the Grassroots Cricket Fund, which will pump $30 million into cricket clubs around Australia.
"He's quite close with all the bowlers who've played for Australia in the last couple of years.
"He was with England for quite a while and worked with Jimmy (Anderson) and Stuey Broad, who are masters of it (bowling in England). I've taken bits from him and it's going to be a shame not to have him in England. But he's been giving us that information over the last few years anyway.
"I was pretty shocked (that he left). It's pretty disappointing, but obviously he's going a different way now and good luck to him.
"I'm sure he'll be fine finding another job. He's a fantastic bowling coach; he sums things up so quickly and picks up things that others might not."
First Published: February 14, 2019, 10:43 AM IST