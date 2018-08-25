Injured Jayant Yadav to be Replaced by Jalaj Saxena for India B

Loading...
BCCI issued a press release late on Saturday which said,
"Jayant Yadav has been ruled out of the ongoing Quadrangluar A Series. The all-rounder is suffering from a right side strain injury and will be undergoing rehab at NCA, Bengaluru.
Jayant Yadav was part of the India B squad in the Quadrangular series. The Senior Selection Committee has named Jalaj Saxena as replacement for Yadav in the India B squad. "
India B currently occupy the top spot after two wins from two games. India A, South Africa A and Australia A are the other teams in the tournament.
First Published: August 25, 2018, 10:12 PM IST