Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of next months home series against South Africa due to an injured left thigh.

Injured Khan To Miss Home Series Against South Africa

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of next months home series against South Africa due to an injured left thigh.

Doctors have advised Khan to take a six-week rest following MRI scans in New Zealand which revealed the all-rounder has a teared muscle.

Khan sustained the injury during the third Twenty20 international at Napier earlier this week which initially ruled him out of the first test against the Black Caps.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said that it was a fresh injury and not the one that sidelined Khan from the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe last month.

After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadabs return to competitive cricket, Saleem said in a statement on Saturday.

Khan will stay with the Pakistan team in New Zealand, but will also miss the second test, starting at Christchurch from Jan. 3. Khan has already started his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical team.

Pakistan is scheduled to host South Africa for two test matches and three Twetn2y0s from Jan. 26-Feb. 14.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

