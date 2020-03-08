Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Injured Kieron Pollard Ruled Out of Pakistan Super League

Brathwaite was originally called-up as cover for Pollard till March 6, with that arrangement now being extended for the duration of the tournament.

Associated Press |March 8, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
Injured Kieron Pollard Ruled Out of Pakistan Super League

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh, with Carlos Brathwaite replacing the allrounder at Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the tournament.

Pollard was expected to join Peshawar after West Indies tour of Sri Lanka but the West Indies allrounder's injury means he won't play this year's tournament .

Brathwaite was originally called-up as cover for Pollard till March 6, with that arrangement now being extended for the duration of the tournament.

“I’m sorry I can’t be there in person this year, but the team has some inspirational characters leading the charge and I’m sure can give Daren (Sammy) his first trophy as a head coach,” Pollard said in a statement.

Peshawar, with nine points, is joint leader with Multan Sultans in the six-team event and will play its remaining two league matches against Lahore Qalandars and against Multan next week.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs and the final of the tournament will be played at Lahore on March 22.

